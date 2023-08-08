Westbound E40 closed again tonight, only one lane open eastbound

If Monday night is anything to go by, we can expect significant congestion on other roads in the area due to the volume of traffic diverted from the motorway. Meanwhile, on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway (towards Brussels) just one lane will be open to traffic.

The work on the E40 between Groot-Bijgaarden and Affligem is to provide a so-called rush hour lane that will increase capacity on what is one of the country’s busiest sections of motorway during peak times. This requires the installation of dynamic electronic signs above each lane and above what is currently hard shoulder.

The signs are hung on bridges above the motorway. In order to install the signs, the section of the motorway between Groot-Bijgaarden and Affligem is being closed for two nights from 9pm.