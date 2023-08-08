Westbound E40 closed again tonight, only one lane open eastbound
The Flemish Highways and Traffic Agency will once again be carrying out work on the westbound E40 motorway between Groot-Bijgaarden and Affligem (both Flemish Brabant) tonight. The work that started on Monday night will necessitate the closure of the westbound carriageway of the motorway for just over 10 kilometers between its intersection with the Brussels Orbital Motorway (R0) and Affligem.
If Monday night is anything to go by, we can expect significant congestion on other roads in the area due to the volume of traffic diverted from the motorway. Meanwhile, on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway (towards Brussels) just one lane will be open to traffic.
The work on the E40 between Groot-Bijgaarden and Affligem is to provide a so-called rush hour lane that will increase capacity on what is one of the country’s busiest sections of motorway during peak times. This requires the installation of dynamic electronic signs above each lane and above what is currently hard shoulder.
The signs are hung on bridges above the motorway. In order to install the signs, the section of the motorway between Groot-Bijgaarden and Affligem is being closed for two nights from 9pm.
The westbound E40 will be closed between 9pm and 5:30am between its intersection with the Brussels Orbital at Groot-Bijgaarden and the Affligem turnoff.
Traffic bound for Aalst (East Flanders) and the Pajottenland area of Flemish Brabant will be diverted via the N9 via Zellik to Asse, Affligem and on to Aalst or via the N8 from Dilbeek to Ninove. The closure of the motorway will inevitably lead to congestion on both these roads and other roads in the area.
Single-lane traffic eastbound
Traffic heading east towards Brussels will be reduced to just one lane instead of the usual three.
Furthermore, the eastbound carriageway will be blocked completely during four 15-minutes periods while the signs are raised onto the bridges above the motorway. The four bridges are located between Ternat and Affligem. They will complement the signs that already in place between Groot-Bijgaarden and Ternat.