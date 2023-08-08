Youngest elephant at Pairi Daiza Zoo dies unexpectedly

Sayun was born on 18 December 2020 at the zoo that is located in the Hainaut municipality of Brugelette.

The incurable EEHV (Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpes Virus) virus is a serious threat, especially to the health of young elephants as their own immune system is not yet strong enough to fight the virus on their own and their mother's milk can no longer provide all the necessary antibodies. According to the zoo, Sayun stood no chance against the virus.

On Sunday afternoon the initial symptoms (lethargy and loss of appetite) of the virus were quickly followed by internal bleeding. Pairi Daiza tried injecting blood that was rich in antibodies from two of its other elephants. However, this was not enough to save Sayun and she died at around 7 pm on Sunday.

According to the zoo, the elephant’s family is very aware of the loss. The animal care team at the zoo is also heartbroken and wants to redouble its efforts to help find a vaccine for the elephant herpes virus.