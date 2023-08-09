14 arrested after fatal brawl in Vilvoorde squat
One person been killed in a brawl between some of the residents of a squat in the Flemish Brabant town of Vilvoorde. The victim was so badly beaten that he has not yet been identified. The news of the fatal brawl has been confirmed by the Mayor of Vilvoorde Hans Bonte (socialist, photo below). As many as 14 people were involved in the fight. Many are in Belgium illegally and some have already been ordered to leave the country several times. However, the deportations orders were not followed through. Mr Bonte calls for a stricter application of the law and demands that people that receive orders to leave the country are effectively deported.
The fight took place late on Monday afternoon at a squat on the Kolveniersstraat in Vilvoorde. Local residents called the police after they had heard shouting and screaming and had seen several people carrying baseball bats.
Police rushed to the scene and were able to detain 14 people in and around the squat that were armed with knives and clubs. An autopsy will be carried out later today (Wednesday). It is hoped that this will help identify the victim.
Those arrested are currently being questioned. "However, this is rather difficult as these are people from several different countries, and they therefore speak different languages. Each time an interpreter for the appropriate language must be found. The Judicial Authorities have their hands full" Mayor Bonte told VRT News.
"Failed deportation policy"
Mr Bonte added that several of those involved in the brawl are well known to the Vilvoorde-Machelen Local Police Service.
"These are people who have already been arrested several times for minor offences and who have repeatedly been found to be residing here illegally. Some have been issued with expulsion orders by the Immigration Office several times but are still here. This is extremely frustrating for our police service and a striking example of a failed deportation policy."