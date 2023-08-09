14 arrested after fatal brawl in Vilvoorde squat

The fight took place late on Monday afternoon at a squat on the Kolveniersstraat in Vilvoorde. Local residents called the police after they had heard shouting and screaming and had seen several people carrying baseball bats.

Police rushed to the scene and were able to detain 14 people in and around the squat that were armed with knives and clubs. An autopsy will be carried out later today (Wednesday). It is hoped that this will help identify the victim.