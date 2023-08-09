15-year-old boy stabbed at Blankenberge station, police shoot knifeman in the arm

Shortly after the stabbing the police mounted a search of the empty former library building next to the station. After around an hour they were able to apprehend a suspect. During their efforts to detain the suspect the police shot him in the arm. The Chief Commissioner of the local police service Hans Quaghebeur told VRT News that “The suspect’s condition is not life-threatening. However, we can't say anything more at this stage”.

It is still unclear what the motive was for the stabbing. It is possible that the perpetrator and the victim didn’t know each other and the attack was random.