15-year-old boy stabbed at Blankenberge station, police shoot knifeman in the arm
A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed repeately in the back at the railway station in the West Flemish coastal municipality of Blankenberge. The boy was taken to hospital for treatment on his injuries. His attacker was apprehended an hour later after first having been shot in the arm by police.
The stabbing took place at around 9:45pm on Tuesday evening. The teenager was stabbed several times in the back and was taken to hospital.
Shot in the arm
Shortly after the stabbing the police mounted a search of the empty former library building next to the station. After around an hour they were able to apprehend a suspect. During their efforts to detain the suspect the police shot him in the arm. The Chief Commissioner of the local police service Hans Quaghebeur told VRT News that “The suspect’s condition is not life-threatening. However, we can't say anything more at this stage”.
It is still unclear what the motive was for the stabbing. It is possible that the perpetrator and the victim didn’t know each other and the attack was random.