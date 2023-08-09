“I love you and I miss you": wrongly addressed postcard reaches destination thanks to postman Philippe

Although, the address on the card was wrong, postman Philippe De Vos, who is from the neighbouring municipality of Affligem was still able to ensure that the postcard was delivered to the girl’s dad.

Little Lyou’s card reads "Dear daddy, I love you. I miss you and hope to see you soon". When he saw what was written on the postcard Postman Philippe De Vos from Affligem decided that he would do all he possibly could to ensure that it was delivered despite the address that was on it being incorrect. This was no simple task. Philippe De Vos told VRT Radio 2 Flemish Brabant that "It was difficult to read and the address was wrong. Moreover, there was no name of the addressee, but only “dad”'. All we knew was that he lives in Ternat." As almost 15,000 other people also live in Ternat finding “dad” was something like looking for a needle in a haystack.

In an effort to track down the girl's father, postman Philippe posted a photo of the card on the social media platform Facebook. "There was a huge response. It was shared more than 1,500 times. I was really overwhelmed by the number of responses and that's how I finally found out who the card was destined for. Today the card will be delivered to the gentleman’s letterbox."

In the meantime, Philippe has received a thank you message from the little girl’s dad. The message reads “I want to thank you very much for the effort you made to deliver her card. I have a great deal of respect for this, I'm speechless. There should be more people like you. Thank you".