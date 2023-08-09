Antwerp Judicial Authorities ask suspects to plead guilty straight away and avoid a trial.

Although it wouldn't result in them being given a lesser sentence, it would mean that the sentence would be passed straight away so that they know where they stand.

The news that those suspected of financial, economic or environmental crime will be given the chance to avoid court by confessing straight away first appeared in the financial daily ‘De Tijd’. It is hoped that this will serve to reduce the workload of magistrates and judges as well as offering immediate clarity regarding sentencing for those that are guilty of these kinds of crimes.

The Antwerp Judicial Authorities’ spokesman kristof Aerts told VRT News that by confessing straight away a suspect might not necessarily be given a lighter than if they had pleaded guilty before a court.

Furthermore, any conviction will still appear on a suspects criminal record. This makes the new measure different to a so-called “out of court settlements” where this is not the case.

If the pilot project runs smoothly the Antwerp Judicial Authorities hope to extend the option of “fessing up” to avoid court to all offences that carry a maximum sentence of no more than 5 years in prison.