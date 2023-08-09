No link between brawl and body found at Vilvoorde squat

On Tuesday the Mayor of Vilvoorde Hans Bonte (socialist) had reported that a person that had died in a fight at the squat. However, the Judicial Authorities say that the discovery of the body and the fight are not linked. 14 people that were in the squat were questioned and have since been released.

Carol Vercarre of the Halle-Vilvoorde Judicial Authorities told VRT News that "I can confirm that on Monday evening a dead person was found at a squat. The Judicial Authorities have appointed a pathologist and they found indications that the person had died a violent death. An examining Magistrate was appointed, and a murder investigation opened. The Examining Magistrate visited the scene with a pathologist and forensics experts. An autopsy will be carried out later today”.

Ms Vercarre added that the identity of the victim is still unknown. She added that 14 people, 7 adults and 7 minors, that are staying in the squat were questioned, but have since been released. All of them are residing in Belgium illegally.

"There is currently no indication that they had anything to do with the death”.

The statement from the Judicial Authorities contradicts an earlier statement by the Mayor of Vilvoorde Hans Bonte. Mr Bonte said that the person found dead at the squat had died during the fight.