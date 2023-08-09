Search at Zuid-Willemsvaart canal: police investigate possible link with the disappearance of Elke Wevers
A search is under way at Zuid-Willemsvaart canal at Neeroeteren in Limburg Province. A number of objects are being sought that may be linked to the disappearance of Elke Wevers in 2010. The items that are being sought were spotted in the canal earlier this week by someone that was using an underwater camera.
On Wednesday morning the police and the Judicial Authorities embarked on a search at the Zuid-Willemsvaart canal in Voorshoven, near Neeroeteren. Marijke Theunis of the Limburg Judicial Authorities told VRT News that "A search was started this morning at the Zuid-Willemsvaart. Several objects are being sought".
Earlier this week, someone with an underwater camera spotted the items and reported this to the police.
Awaiting the results
It is now a question of wait and see whether the search finds any clues regarding Elke Wevers' disappearance.
"It will only be once the search has been completed that we will be able to decide whether these indeed are items that can actually be linked to the disappearance of Elke Wevers. However, given the location, it makes sense to consider this as a possibility."
At yet nothing has been found and it is still unclear how long the search will continue.
Elke Wevers from Neeroeteren has been missing since 9 December 2010. On the morning of her disappearance she sent a text message to a colleague stating that she was not feeling well. After she sent the message her mobile phone signal could no longer be traced.