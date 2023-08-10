88 Ryanair flights will be cancelled on today and on Tuesday

Passengers with tickets for one of the strike-bound flights are requested not to go to the airport. Ryanair’s Belgian pilots have already taken strike action twice this summer. They walked out on the weekends of 15 and 16 and 29 and 30 July. This week’s strike is the first the time that the pilots have taken strike action on weekdays.

The pilots are unhappy with changes Ryanair intends to make to their rosters. The pilots are also demanding that Ryanair restore their salaries to pre-pandemic levels. In 2020 the pilots took a 20% pay cut to help Ryanair through the crisis.