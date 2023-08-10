Car set on fire in Antwerp's Kiel district

Wouter Bruyns of the Antwerp Local Police Service told VRT News that “At quarter to two last night we received several calls from residents in the Kiel area. A car was on fire in the Berendrechtstraat. Our fire investigation experts suspect that it was arson."

The car that is believed to have been set on fire is completely burnt out.

"The vehicles that were parked in front of and behind the car were also damaged. The front of one of them caught fire, while the other car has damaged by soot. The heat from the fire also shattered a window of a house", Mr Bruyns said.

Also, on the Brerendrechtstraat, a roller shutter has also been daubed with a message. However, the message is difficult to read. The police are investigating possible links between the suspected arson attack and the trade in illegal narcotics.