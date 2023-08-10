Fine weather results in congestions on routes to the theme parks and the coast

The congestion on the coastbound E40 was made even worse due to an accident at Beernem in West Flanders. Late on Thursday morning motorists heading for the coast faced delays of around an hour and a half between Aalst and Beernem.

There is no shortage of traffic jams on the E34 Antwerpen to Knokke trunk road too with delays of around half an hour around Maldegem (East Flanders). Traffic heading from the Kempen area of Antwerp Province to the coast via the E313 can expect queues of around 45 minutes at the Kennedy Tunnel.

Elsewhere, the roads were particularly busy around the Bellewaerde theme park, near Ieper (West Flanders) on Thursday morning. While the congestion there had subsided by the late morning, motorists wishing to drive to the Pairi Daiza animal park in Hainaut province still faced delays of up to an hour.

