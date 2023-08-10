More than 170,000 children in Flanders are a member of a football club

While it is pleased that so many kids are playing “the beautiful game”, the Flemish football association Voetbal Vlaanderen says that there are still too few girls playing the sport. Just 8% of the 170,000 children that are members of a football club in Flanders are girls. Furthermore, there are also issues persuading children of both sexes that were born in the last few months of the year to join a football club.

Football is especially popular among boys aged between 8 and 13. Around 1 in 3 boys in this age group is a member of a football club. This drops to 1 in 5 among boys that are aged 13 and above.