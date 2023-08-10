Paintings stolen in Mallorca seized in Brussels

The paintings are oil paintings by the artists José Cheetham, Marc Badia, Dimitros Tade and Fabio Finamore. The were stolen recently from a private gallery in Mallorca and shipped to Belgium. The value of the four works that were discovered in the Brussels muncipality of Sint-Gillis is estimated to be around 31,000 euro.

According to media reports, there is still no trace of three other paintings that also disappeared from the private collection. After the theft, the Spanish detectives requested assistance from their Belgian colleagues. Officers from the Brussels South Local Police Service were successfully in tracing the works of art to an address in Sint-Gillis. The address was raided in May of this year. The Brussels public prosecutor's office prepared a case against those that masterminded the art theft. However,

This was shelved this week as under Belgian law no crime had been committed. The seized paintings are now back in the possession of their owners. The Spanish police thanked their Belgian colleagues and the Belgian Economic Affairs Minister via X (formerly Twitter) for their cooperation.