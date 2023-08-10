Video: Large sinkhole in Tielt
Part of the road surface in a street in the West Flemish town of Tielt has sunk by four metres. The sinkhole is on the busy Deinsesteenweg just before its junction with the town’s Zuiderring. No one was injured when the sinkhole opened. What has caused it is still unclear. The sinkhole is 6 metres wide and around 4 metres deep.
The fire service and the police both went to the scene and cordoned off the area around the sinkhole.
The road has been partially closed with traffic now being obliged to travel over a single lane of what is normally a dual carriageway. Every effort will be made to fill the sinkhole up and repair the road as quickly as possible.