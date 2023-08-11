First “Walk of Death” in 4 years gets underway at 9pm

The municipality of Bornem, in the south of Antwerp Province is preparing for what will be the 54th Walk of Death. This year 13,000 tickets have been sold to those wishing to participate. The walk starts at 9pm on Friday evening. Participants must complete the 100km in more than 10 hours (it is a walk and not a run) and no more than 24 hours. Last year’s August heatwave forced the organisers to shorten the route of the Walk of Death to 65km. In 2020 and 2021 it it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Walk of Death’s spokeswoman Ilse Robyn told VRT News that “As an organisation, we are very much looking forward to it and all our volunteers are also impatient to receive all the walkers at checkpoints and around the course. We are very happy to be able to organise the walk again”.

Ms Robyn added that "This year we are able to organise a normal 100km walk. As things stand, it looks as though it will be nice with with pleasant walking weather. The walkers may still have to content with the odd shower, but perhaps this might provide them with a bit of welcome refreshment."