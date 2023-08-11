First “Walk of Death” in 4 years gets underway at 9pm
For the first time in 4 years the “Walk of Death” will get under way in Bornem on Friday evening. Pre-corona the 100km walk had been an annual event. However, it has now been 4 years since participants have been able to test their endurance by walking the full 100-kilometre route through three Flemish provinces. The race starts and finishes at Bornem in Antwerp Province. Last year the route was cut short due to the heat. In 2020 and 2021 the walk was cancelled due to the pandemic.
The municipality of Bornem, in the south of Antwerp Province is preparing for what will be the 54th Walk of Death. This year 13,000 tickets have been sold to those wishing to participate. The walk starts at 9pm on Friday evening. Participants must complete the 100km in more than 10 hours (it is a walk and not a run) and no more than 24 hours.
The Walk of Death’s spokeswoman Ilse Robyn told VRT News that “As an organisation, we are very much looking forward to it and all our volunteers are also impatient to receive all the walkers at checkpoints and around the course. We are very happy to be able to organise the walk again”.
Ms Robyn added that "This year we are able to organise a normal 100km walk. As things stand, it looks as though it will be nice with with pleasant walking weather. The walkers may still have to content with the odd shower, but perhaps this might provide them with a bit of welcome refreshment."
170,000 beakers
The walkers will pass by 13 checkpoints on the route of the walk. There they will be able to rest and get something to eat or drink. This year for the first time, reusable beakers will be used. A total of 170,000 reusable plastic beakers will be made available.