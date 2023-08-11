Management sends bailiffs to end blockades at 14 Delhaize supermarkets

Delhaize’s spokesman Roel Dekelver told VRT News that the company has obtained a warrant for the twelve shops in Brussels. There, bailiffs will ensure that blockades are removed, and the 12 supermarkets are able to open.

With regard to the stores in Liège, bailiffs will visit them and establish what exactly is going on there. Meanwhile, Mr Dekelver told the VRT that everything is as normal at Delhaize’s distribution depots.

Earlier this week, Deputy Prime Minister and Federal Economy and Employment Minister Pierre-Yves Dermagne (Francophone socialist) invited the unions and management at Delhaize to talks in an effort to resolve the ongoing dispute. However, as yet no date has been set.