Police detain 3 more suspects in internet fraud investigation

The victims of the fraudsters were contacted by bogus help desk agents that claimed to have observed suspicious transactions on their bank accounts. The crooks then offered their “help” and in so doing were able to gain access to their victims’ online banking platform.

The crooks even sometimes went as far as to go and look for their victim's bank card at their home. The crooks used their victims’ accounts to buy luxury goods or withdraw cash.

Between 11 May and 31 July, 10 offences linked to the case were recorded and 12 suspects apprehended. Ten suspects have appeared before an Examining Magistrate in Dendermonde (East Flanders) and have been formally arrested. Now three additional suspects have been detained.

They are accused of having stolen bank cards from very elderly people in order to withdraw cash or make purchases. The fraudsters' ill-gotten gains are estimated to be around 140,000 euro.

The advice is, as it has always been, to never disclose your bank details to a third party even if they claim to be from your bank.