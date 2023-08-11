Roe deer takes a dip in family’s pool and then walks into their kitchen
A family from Pulle, near Zandhoven in Antwerp Province could hardly believe their eyes when they spotted a roe deer taking a dip in the swimming pool in their garden. The animal then walked into the kitchen of their home. Sofie Mertens and her family then called the fire service. Fire fighters were able to trap the animal and later release it safely into nearby woodland.
Sofie Mertens told VRT Radio 2 Antwerp that “We came home from the shops when I suddenly saw something brown walking in the garden. At first I thought it was a stray dog, but when I came outside I saw that it was a deerjjumping around in the garden".
The animal was startled and jumped into the swimming pool.
"The deer had first stumbled next to the swimming pool, in the place where the filters are. I immediately called the fire brigade because I was not going to get the animal out myself. By the time I got through the deer had already entered the pool. So when they asked on the phone what was wrong and I said that a deer was swimming in my pool, it became quiet for a few seconds." Ms Sofie Mertens laughed.
In the kitchen
Sofie had sent her children outside to show the fire brigade where to go. "I had left the door of the kitchen open so that the children could come and get me if there was anything wrong. In a panic, the deer then ran into the kitchen. The animal started to slip because it had wet legs. By then it was so exhausted that it collapsed then stayed where it was. I then closed the door to prevent the animal from escaping onto the busy road."
Ten minutes later, the fire service arrived. "It took three men and a lot off force to catch the deer and put the deer back into. Fortunately, I didn't see it again after that.”
My children were on the front row and my daughter immediately started taking some pictures. She said: “Because if we tell people this nobody will believe us."