Roe deer takes a dip in family’s pool and then walks into their kitchen

Sofie Mertens told VRT Radio 2 Antwerp that “We came home from the shops when I suddenly saw something brown walking in the garden. At first I thought it was a stray dog, but when I came outside I saw that it was a deerjjumping around in the garden".

The animal was startled and jumped into the swimming pool.

"The deer had first stumbled next to the swimming pool, in the place where the filters are. I immediately called the fire brigade because I was not going to get the animal out myself. By the time I got through the deer had already entered the pool. So when they asked on the phone what was wrong and I said that a deer was swimming in my pool, it became quiet for a few seconds." Ms Sofie Mertens laughed.