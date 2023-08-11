Two police officers and fire-fighter attacked during callout in Antwerp

Meanwhile, two police officers that were on their way to the fire were severely beaten by a drunk. The incidents occurred after the fire service had arrived at the fire in the Lange Beeldekensstraat.

Wouter Bruyns of the Antwerp Local Police Service told VRT News "The fire service had indicated that the street was closed, but one of the drivers chose to ignore this. He raised his middle finger, drove on anyway, hitting one of the fire fighters. Fortunately, he didn't need medical attention."

Meanwhile, two police officers were assaulted on their way to the fire. "Two officers stopped on their way to the fire they saw someone attacking people. They intervened and one of our colleagues received a blow to the face. While overpowering the assailant, who was drunk, the other police officer also sustained several blows. A suspect has been arrested."

The fire fighter’s assailant was able to flee but was arrested later in the day.