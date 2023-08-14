7 injured after safety bar comes loose on ride at funfair in Manage

However, the Mayor of Manage Bruno Pozzoni (Francophone socialist) told VRT News on Monday morning that their condition has since improved. Mr Pozzoni added that “All those injured have got through the night in a stable condition”.

The accident happened on Sunday afternoon on the Place de la Hestre in Manage, a municipality in Hainaut Province. The safety bar on the "Rock'n'Roll" ride suddenly came loose.

Mayor Bruno Pozzoni (Francophone socialist) told VRT News that 7 people fell from the ride to the ground between two and three metres below. They were taken to hospital with broken bones. Two of the injured were in a critical condition. However, Mayor Pozzoni says that their condition has improved significantly in the meantime.

The Mayor of Manage also told our colleagues from the Francophone public broadcaster RTBF that the ride was checked before the start of the funfair and all documentation related to safety requirement were in order. The police have opened an investigation.