Lotte Kopecky is women’s cycling world champion

Lotte Kopecky was the strongest rider in what was a tough race through Scotland’s Central Belt. Eventually, she broke away and went solo 5.5km from the finishing line.

The Dutch rider and recent women’s Tour de France Champion Demi Vollering took silver, while the Dane Uttrup Ludwig took bronze. The World Championship Road Race victory is the climax to what has been an incredible season for Lotte Kopecky.

Speaking after collecting her gold medal and fighting back tears of joy, Lotte Kopecky said “It’s already been an amazing year and also a very hard year. It’s just what keeps me pushing. I don’t really know what I was thinking but it really means a lot to me and it’s a dream that’s come true. I really hope to enjoy and ride in those rainbows next year."