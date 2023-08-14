Man’s body found on Limburg highway

At around 1:20am on Monday police received a call from a passer-by that had seen a man lying on the N3 Luikersteenweg in Brustem. Attempts were made to resuscitate the man until the emergency services arrived. However, he was already dead. He is estimated to be between 40 and 60 years old.

Evi Lennertz of the Sint-Truiden- Gingelom - Nieuwerkerken local police service told VRT News that "It is unclear whether it was an accident, because there was no vehicle present when the emergency services arrived. It may also be that the man had become unwell."

The circumstances of the man’s death are now under further investigation. Police have already ruled out suicide. The man’s is also a still a mystery as he was not carrying his identity card. An autopsy will take place, both to determine the cause of death and to help identify the man Marijke Teunis of the Limburg Judicial Authorities told VRT News.

It is also still unclear as to whether the man had visited the Brustem Bruist village festival that took place over the weekend.