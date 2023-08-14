Police looking for two young adults involved in a fight at the Ghent Festival that left a man critically injured

At around 0:40am on Friday 21 July there was an altercation with some pushing and shoving between two couples in the Onderstaat in Ghent. A 36-year-old man from Antwerp fell badly and ended up in a coma.

After the incident both suspects walked away towards the Belfortstraat. The police are now asking that they come forward. They are suspected of deliberately assaulting the 36-year-old man and his girlfriend.

The first suspect is a man about who is 20 to 25 years old and 1.85m tall. He has short dark hair and speaks with a Ghent accent. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white Champion hoodie, black trousers and white/grey trainers.

The second suspect is a woman who is around 20 years old. She has light brown medium length hair. She wore a light blue sweater, a black shoulder bag and white Nike trainers.

More information (in Dutch, French or German) can be found by clicking here.