Video: Second fire in two days at empty petrol station that is being used as a squat

Local resident Sean Maas told VRT News that "At around 1:30am I was awakened by sirens I went onto my balcony to take a look and it was a case of ‘same again’. The abandoned petrol station was in flames”.

Walter Derieuw of the Brussels Fire Service confirmed that once again the disused petrol station on the Twee Stationsstraat was on fire. On Saturday the fire was outside the forecourt building and was easily extinguished. However, on Sunday night the fire was more intense, and the fire service used four hoses to tackle the fire.

"One of our colleagues was slightly injured. Part of the ventilation grill fell on him, and he was taken to hospital. He has since been able to leave hospital but is unfit to work”.