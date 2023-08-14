Two grenades found in Antwerp street

The Familiestraat is close to the Stuivenberg Hospital. On Monday morning the street was cordoned off after the discovery of two grenades. Around 20 people were evacuated from their homes.

Wouter Bruyns of the Antwerp Local Police Service told VRT News that "As long as the situation remained unsafe and for as long as we were looking for clues the street had to remain cordoned off”.

"We have asked around 20 people to leave their homes. Some of them were able to go to stay with family. Others choose to wait just outside the perimeter of the cordon, but we have been trying to take care of them as best we can”.

The bomb disposal service DOVO went to the scene. The two grenades have been taken away and the street has been reopened. The residents that were evacuated have been allowed to leave their homes.