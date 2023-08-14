Woman seriously injured after being hit by a tram in Anderlecht

The accident happened on the Wayezstraat, the main shopping street in Anderlecht, at around 11:30 on Monday morning. The victim was dragged several metres by the tram before it eventually stopped.

The fire service, a team of paramedics and officers from the Brussels South Local Police Service rushed to the scene. A technical team from the Brussels public transport company MIVB went to the scene of the accident and were able to hoist the tram up so that the injured woman could be freed.

She was taken in a serious condition to the Erasmus Hospital. The tram driver was also taken to hospital where he has been given treatment for shock.

An investigation is under way to ascertain the cause of the accident.