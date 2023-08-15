Fine weather provides a boost to tourism at our coastal resorts

After period of wet and cool weather something resembling summer returned at the end of last week. This was good news for tourism at the coastal resorts of West Flanders. The number of overnight stays during the long week is estimated to have been just over a million. This is approximately equal to the number of overnight stays at the Flemish coast during the same period last year. Saturday night was particularly busy for hotels at the coast with 275,000 overnight stays.

The hotels at the coast recorded an average occupancy during the long weekend of 90% with a peak of 95% on Saturday night. Foreign tourists accounted for 30% of hotel room occupancy. The lion’s share of foreign holidaymakers came from The Netherlands, Germany, France and Luxembourg. Tourists from Wallonia and Brussels account for 26% of overnight stays.