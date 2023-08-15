Flemish woman dies while hiking in Tenerife

The woman is said to have fainted during a walk in a mountainous area in Guía de Isora, in the south of the island. At around 6pm on Sunday the emergency services were called to provide urgent medical assistance to a female hiker who was unconscious in the at ​​Vera de Erques.

This area is popular with tourists because of its rugged landscape. There is a path there for hikers that is over 12km long and reaches an altitude of more than 750m above sea level. The path has an average gradient of 6.3%.

A helicopter took the woman down from the path and she was transferred to an ambulance that was waiting to take her to hospital. Doctors soon realised that the woman was in cardiac arrest and began efforts to resuscitate her. However, these efforts were unsuccessful and Spanish media report that she died a short time later.