Ghent residents protest against commercial marina at Houtdok
About 200 Ghent residents staged a protest at the city’s Houtdok on Tuesday. They were protested against plans to build a commercial marina there. The plans have been in existence for 12 years, but locals would rather see the Houtdok be given over to bathing. They also fear the arrival of a marina will change the character of the neighbourhood. The Houtdok is an old part of the port of Ghent close to the city centre.
On Tuesday around 200 local residents protested against the imminent construction of a marina at Ghent's Houtdok. The decision to allow the construction of a marina was already made 12 years ago. The Flemish Waterways’ Authority is currently still looking for an operator to run the marina.
The well-known musician and local resident Frederik Sioen was among the protesters. He told VRT News that “We think that the plans for a marina do not fit with the character of the Houtdok and the Kapitein Zeppospark”.
Swimming prohibited
The Houtdok is a popular place to go when the weather is good. Local residents go to relax on the small beach there. However, swimming is prohibited because of the poor water quality there following years of pollution from the port.
While Frederik Sioen is well-aware of this, he insists that local residents should be consulted on the future of the Houtdok and that their interests will not be served by turning it into moorings for 150 boats.
The marina has become a symbol for what is still a predominantly working-class area of Ghent. The construction of expensive new flats and now also a marina have led to fears that ordinary people will be pushed out of the Muide district of Ghent.
The Flemish Waterways’ Authority says that there is a need for additional berths for both small and large boats. The authority will now meet with the city authority to examine how they can better involve the neighbourhood in the plans.