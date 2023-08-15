Ghent residents protest against commercial marina at Houtdok

The Houtdok is a popular place to go when the weather is good. Local residents go to relax on the small beach there. However, swimming is prohibited because of the poor water quality there following years of pollution from the port.

While Frederik Sioen is well-aware of this, he insists that local residents should be consulted on the future of the Houtdok and that their interests will not be served by turning it into moorings for 150 boats.

The marina has become a symbol for what is still a predominantly working-class area of Ghent. The construction of expensive new flats and now also a marina have led to fears that ordinary people will be pushed out of the Muide district of Ghent.

The Flemish Waterways’ Authority says that there is a need for additional berths for both small and large boats. The authority will now meet with the city authority to examine how they can better involve the neighbourhood in the plans.