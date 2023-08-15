Ghent Scouts’ camp evacuated following violent storms in Straimont

The Mayor of Herbeumont, of which Straimont is a part, Catherine Mathelin (Francophone Christian democrat) told VRT News that it was at around 4:30am that the leaders of the Scouts group that were camped on the banks of the River Vierre called the emergency services. The strong winds had swept away tents and caused the collapse of some structures on stilts that the Scouts had constructed as part of their camp.

Vehicles were made available to transport the Scouts to Straimont Community Hall. The Mayor added that the East Flemish youngsters were given a warm welcome there. She also praised the leaders of the group who she said “managed the situation really well”.

Although no injuries are reported, five teenagers were taken to hospital suffering from stress incurred during their ordeal. The camp has been terminated early and those in charge have been asked to call the Scouts’ parents to ask them to come and pick up their children. The leaders of the group will remain for as long as is necessary to dismantle the camp.