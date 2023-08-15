Limburg crèche closed as "a preventative measure”
The Flemish children’s agency Agentschap Opgroeien has ordered the closure of a crèche in Limburg Province for a period of three months. The Piepla crèche in the village of Rotem, near Dilsen-Stockem is being closed as a preventative measure after the agency received an anonymous complaint. The closure of the crèche means that for the next three months at least the parents of 18 children that visit the crèche will have to make alternative childcare arrangements.
The Piepla crèche in Rotem, near Dilsen-Stokkem was due to reopen tomorrow (Wednesday 16 August). However, factors including an anonymous complaint made to the Flemish children’s agency last Thursday mean that the crèche will remain closed for the next three months.
Several allegations were made in the anonymous complaint. These include babies being left crying, baby monitors being switched off and infants being thrown into bed by carers at the crèche. It was not the first time that there have been complaints about the crèche.
"Help parents as best we can"
The Mayor of Dilsem-Stockem Sofie Vandeweerd told VRT News that “We will try to help the affected families as best we can and provide alternative childcare provision elsewhere. It is very annoying for the families. A meeting will take place next Thursday between the children’s agency and the two women that run the Piepla crèche. Several parents have already had a conversation with the crèche supervisors. Most parents were very surprised, because they had always been happy with Piepla. It is unclear who made the complaint."
Piepla is a crèche for children up to the age of 3.5 years. According to the Mayor, the children’s agency may decide once its investigation has been completed that crèche can reopen earlier if it finds that there are no child safety issues at stake. However, it might also be the case that the crèche will have to remain closed for longer if further investigation is needed.
"For the time being it is a matter of waiting to see what the agency decides. The municipal council has never received any complaints about the crèche". Mayor Vandeweerd said.