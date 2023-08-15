Limburg crèche closed as "a preventative measure”

The Mayor of Dilsem-Stockem Sofie Vandeweerd told VRT News that “We will try to help the affected families as best we can and provide alternative childcare provision elsewhere. It is very annoying for the families. A meeting will take place next Thursday between the children’s agency and the two women that run the Piepla crèche. Several parents have already had a conversation with the crèche supervisors. Most parents were very surprised, because they had always been happy with Piepla. It is unclear who made the complaint."

Piepla is a crèche for children up to the age of 3.5 years. According to the Mayor, the children’s agency may decide once its investigation has been completed that crèche can reopen earlier if it finds that there are no child safety issues at stake. However, it might also be the case that the crèche will have to remain closed for longer if further investigation is needed.

"For the time being it is a matter of waiting to see what the agency decides. The municipal council has never received any complaints about the crèche". Mayor Vandeweerd said.