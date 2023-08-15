More sun with temperatures to top 30°C in some areas

There will be a few scattered showers on Tuesday evening in the east and northeast of the country. There will be some cloud and towards the end of the night there could be some cloud with here and there mist or low cloud, particularly in western areas and in the Ardennes. Temperatures will fall to 9°C or 10°C near to the coast and 16°C or 17°C in the big cities and in the east of the country.

Wednesday will see cloud interspersed with sunny spells. Cloud will increase in the east and there could be some scattered showers in eastern areas. Meanwhile, there sun will continue to shine at the coast. Temperatures will reach 21°C on the High Fens in the East of Liège Province and 25°C or 26°C in the Kempen area and in the far south or Luxembourg Province. There could be a few showers and possibly even a thunderstorm on the southern slopes of the Ardennes during Wednesday night. Elsewhere it will remain dry. Temperatures will fall to between 14°C and 17°C.

Thursday will see sunny intervals interspersed with some cloud. There is the possibility of scattered shower particularly in the southeast. Temperatures will reach 22°C or 23°C on the High Fens and 24°C to 26°C elsewhere.

On Friday temperatures will reach 25°C on the High Fens and 29°C or even 30°C in the Kempen area. The possibility of of showers and even thunderstorms will increase during Friday evening.

With the exception of a few scattered showers Saturday will be mainly dry. Temperatures will reach 24°C in coastal areas and 28°C or 29°C inland.

Sunday will be warm too with maximum temperatures reaching between 23°C and 29°C.