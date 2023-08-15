Number of intercity rail services between Brussels and The Netherlands to double from the end of next year

Thanks to the deployment of new quicker trains that will make use of the high-speed rail line between Belgium and The Netherlands 16 additional services will run between Brussels South and Antwerp Central to Amsterdam South with stops in Rotterdam and at Schiphol Airport.

The introduction of the new trains using the high-speed line will cut journey times between Brussels and Amsterdam to 2 hours. It currently takes 2 hours 45 minutes to travel between the two cities by intercity train.

The new service will provide an alternative for the international Thalys high speed service that takes around 2 hours 15 minutes to travel the around 200 kilometres between Brussels and Amsterdam.

Only the new additional services will travel as far as Amsterdam. The existing service will terminate at Rotterdam. Currently intercity trains between Brussels and The Netherlands make numerous stops. From the end of next year some of these stops, including the stop at Brussels Airport Zaventem will be scrapped on the new direct service between Brussels and Amsterdam.