“Who has priority here?”: Traffic signs in Hasselt are the source of confusion for motorists

In all probability the confusion has arisen because the council omitted to remove one of the signs. Local Maxime Bonné told VRT News that “The people that arrive here at the crossroads have to stop because there are “sharks’ teeth” triangles painted on the road surface”.

However, he is less sure when someone else points to a triangular “Give way” sign on the corner. “Oh, look at this. It’s confusing, I wouldn’t know who is supposed to stop here".

Meanwhile, Jente Quadflieg thinks that she has the answer. “If you are coming from the opposite direction, you can’t see the sign and then you are allowed to carry on driving”.

However, this view is not shared by her friend Febe Pollaris. “Everyone has to stop, and no one can carry on. Just stop”.

Cyclists just carry on riding as if there is no “Give way” sign. Cyclist Brecht Schroyen told VRT News that “It is a built up area and so cyclists have priority”.

While looking at the shark’s teeth and the sign, Michael Warnants told VRT News that “It’s a crazy crossroads. It’s more complicated than you might think. But if I cycled here I would think it best to stop and wait. That seems to me to be the most sensible thing to do”.

When contacted by VRT News no one at the local authority in Hasselt wished to comment on the confusion.