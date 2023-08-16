Cycle path that no one wants to be built anyway

From today and for the next two months cycling or jogging along the towpath next to the River Dijle between Mechelen and Bonheiden (Antwerp Province) will not be possible as the path is being tarmacked. The work is part of the Flemish Government’s Bicycle Facilities Masterplan.

However, Jorn Van de Velde of the nature conservation organisation Natuurpunt says that the work is both unnecessary and will have a negative impact on nature. Up until now there was gravel on the towpath. "They should just leave it alone. That's good enough for cycling or walking. No one actually asked for this work to be carried out", Mr Van de Velde told VRT News.

He added that the money would have been better spent elsewhere, a view that is shared by the cyclists’ association Fietsersbond. The closure of the towpath means that cyclists will now be forced to cycle along a busy (and dangerous) main road.