Cycle path that no one wants to be built anyway
From today (Wednesday 22 August) the towpath next to the River Dyle between Mechelen and Bonheiden will be closed for two months for tarmacking work. The work is going ahead despite widespread opposition among local residents. The cyclists’ association Fietersbond is also against the work being carried out. Not because it is opposed to the creation of a new tarmacked cycle path along the river as such, but rather because it feels that the money that is being spent on the work could be better invested elsewhere. Meanwhile, conservation groups also oppose the tarmacking of the towpath on ecological grounds.
From today and for the next two months cycling or jogging along the towpath next to the River Dijle between Mechelen and Bonheiden (Antwerp Province) will not be possible as the path is being tarmacked. The work is part of the Flemish Government’s Bicycle Facilities Masterplan.
However, Jorn Van de Velde of the nature conservation organisation Natuurpunt says that the work is both unnecessary and will have a negative impact on nature. Up until now there was gravel on the towpath. "They should just leave it alone. That's good enough for cycling or walking. No one actually asked for this work to be carried out", Mr Van de Velde told VRT News.
He added that the money would have been better spent elsewhere, a view that is shared by the cyclists’ association Fietsersbond. The closure of the towpath means that cyclists will now be forced to cycle along a busy (and dangerous) main road.
Protest from cyclists
Last year Fietersbond lodged an appeal to try to get the plans for the work shelved. Then the cyclists’ association argued that “The towpath should be a towpath, a slow route for walkers and recreational cyclists. Invest the money in decent and safe cycle paths along the Rijmenamsesteenweg, a much more logical route for faster bicycle traffic."
However, despite all the protest, a planning permission was granted.