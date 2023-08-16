Rail services around Landen disrupted after fatal accident at level crossing

The accident happened just before midnight. A train collided with a car that was stationary on the level crossing at Ezemaal, a village close to the town of Landen. The driver of the vehicle, a man aged 59, was killed. The Mayor of Landen Gino Debroux (socialist) told VRT News that the train was travelling at full speed and the car was pushed around 600 metres along the track.

Frédéric Petit of the rail infrastructure management company Infrabel told VRT News that the exact circumstances of the accident are still unclear and an accident investigation is currently under way. The electricity supply to the train cut out and the lights and air conditioning failed. Several passengers became unwell and were taken off the train straight away, Mayor Debroux said.

Passengers were taken away from the accident scene by bus and by taxi. It is still unclear when rail services between Leuven and Landen will return to normal.