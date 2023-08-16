Smoke screen chases burglar from newsagent in Landen

On Monday night there was yet another break-in at the railway station newspaper store in Landen. However, this time nothing was taken as the shop filled with smoke triggering its smoke alarm.

Newsagent Vincent Graindor was awakened by a call from the alarm monitoring centre he uses to protect his shop. He was able to follow the attempted burglary live via the security camera in his store. "The thief forced the heavily secured door with a crowbar and walked to the cash register. But when he broke it open, the smoke alarm went off and blocked the front door again. The thief was able to pry the front door open again and flee. It all took barely half a minute."