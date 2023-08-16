Two children injured after crane toppled over onto West Flemish farmhouse

The incident happened at around 8am on Wednesday. The crane landen in the master bedroom of the house. Fortunately, the couple that live there were already up and were not injured.

However, their son and their niece, both of whom were in the next room were slightly injured. They were taken to hospital for a check-up.

The farmhouse is currently being renovated and the company that is carrying out the work was using the crane for the renovations. The family is living in part of the farmhouse that has already been renovated. It is not yet clear how the crane came to fall over. The police have opened an investigation into the incident. The building contractor has declined to comment.