Young couple that was involved in fight at Ghent Festival have handed themselves in to police

On Monday the Federal Police service released images of a man and a woman who were involved in an argument at last month’s Ghent Festival. The two are suspected of deliberately administering blows, causing injuries.

The altercation resulted in a 36-year-old man from Antwerp falling badly and ending up in a coma. The police asked the couple to report a police station, a request they heeded on Tuesday.

It was at around 5 pm on Tuesday that the man and woman reported to Ekkergem police station in Ghent. They were immediately arrested and were questioned on Tuesday evening. The East Flemish Judicial Authorities and the police are not giving any further information on the case for the time being.