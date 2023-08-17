87-year-old woman dies after explosion and fire at her home in Lokeren
An 87-year-old woman has died of the injuries she suffered in an explosion and fire and her home in the East Flemish city of Lokeren on Wednesday. The East Flemish Judicial Authorities reported that the pensioner had passed away in a statement released on Thursday afternoon.
At around 2:30pm on Wednesday there was an explosion in a terrace house on the Snepstraat in Lokeren. The probable cause of the explosion was butane gas cannister that had been poorly connected. However, this has yet to be confirmed and a investigation into the explosion and the fire that followed is still ongoing.
The explosion was followed by a fire that engulfed the house and produced a large amount of smoke. The woman suffered severe burns and was taken to Ghent University Hospital (UZ Gent) for treatment. It was there that she died of her injuries.