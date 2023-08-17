87-year-old woman dies after explosion and fire at her home in Lokeren

At around 2:30pm on Wednesday there was an explosion in a terrace house on the Snepstraat in Lokeren. The probable cause of the explosion was butane gas cannister that had been poorly connected. However, this has yet to be confirmed and a investigation into the explosion and the fire that followed is still ongoing.

The explosion was followed by a fire that engulfed the house and produced a large amount of smoke. The woman suffered severe burns and was taken to Ghent University Hospital (UZ Gent) for treatment. It was there that she died of her injuries.