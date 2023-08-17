Couple involved in serious incident at the Ghent Festival released after questioning

The East Flemish Judicial Authorities say that the couple that was involved in an altercation at the Ghent Festival in which a 36-year-old Antwerp man ended up in a coma have been released after questioning.

The incident on 21 July involved two couples. An argument degenerated into pushing an shoving and a 36-year-old Antwerp man suffered a bad fall. He was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition. He spent several weeks in a coma but has since regained consciousness. The couple that has been questioned walked away after the incident.

At the beginning of this week, the Ghent Judicial Authorities issued notice requesting information on the couple’s identity and calling on them to report to a police station for questioning. The notice said that the couple may not have realised the seriousness of what had happened. On Tuesday evening the couple, a 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, reported to a police station near to the centre of Ghent.

They were questioned, after which the Judicial Authorities decided that they should be released. They must however remain available for further questioning if this is deemed necessary as the investigation progresses. Unless the investigation finds that the Antwerp man’s injuries were accidental, the couple may be tried before a court.