Energy in Belgium is now cheaper than in neighboring countries

According to the energy regulator Creg, the average annual electricity bill for a Belgian household in August was 1,170 euro. This is cheaper than in Germany, the Netherlands and the UK. Only the French are paying less (an average of 970 euro per household, per annum) for their electricity. In France the price of electricity is regulated by the state.

When it comes to natural gas prices, a Belgian household pays an average of 1,284 euro per annum. This is less than in all neighboring countries.

The fact that Belgian households are paying less is a result of energy prices here being directly linked to wholesale market prices. Creg explains that this means that the prices here are falling more quickly than in other countries.