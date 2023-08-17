Missing dog found after one-month search
A woman from Herentals (Antwerp Province) has been reunited with her dog after a search lasting one month. Milo, a 12-year-old golden retriever, went missing while its owner was on holiday. A major search operation was mounted to find the dog, but this was to no avail. However, thanks to a tip Milo was eventually reunited with his owner.
After a month on the run, the 12-year-old golden retriever Milo is back home in Herentals. A search team from Lost Dogzzz, an association that helps people find missing pets, pulled out all the stops to find the dog. Flyers were distributed en masse, feeding places were made for Milo in the hope that he would go there and local waterways were even searched in an effort to find the dog. Lost Dogzzz volunteer Sarah Verguts told VRT News that
"Sometimes we received a vague tip, but Milo was nowhere to be found. Him turning up after such a long time is most exceptional."
Survival mode
Milo’s owner Danny Clissen spoke of her relief that he has been found "I am very grateful to everyone who has been searching. I was on vacation when I heard that Milo was missing. The dog was staying with my mother but broke out when a hot air balloon flew over. It hasn't been easy to keep my spirits up. But he was found thanks to the Lost Dogzzz’s flyers and a cyclist that spotted our Milo. Luckily, I was back at home by then, so I went to the place where he had been seen straight away. I only had to do it once whistle between my fingers and he came. It was very nice that he still recognised me. "
In poor health
Ms Clissen added that "Unfortunately, Milo has lost a lot of weight. The vet thinks he hasn't eaten all month. Maybe his system is all messed up. Hopefully it will all work out ok. I'm glad he's back."