Salvage team find the body of missing bargeman
The salvage team working on the barge that sunk last week on the River Scheldt at Grembergen, near Dendermonde (East Flanders) have found the body of the vessel’s skipper. The bargeman’s body was found late on Wednesday evening. The news that his remains had been found was released by the police and the Judicial Authorities. An investigation into what caused the barge to sink is ongoing.
10 days after the barge sank the body of the vessel’s skipper has been found. The salvage crew that is working on the barge found the man’s remains at around 11pm on Wednesday.
The Acting Mayor of Dendermonde Leen Diereck (Christian democrat) told VRT News that the barge skipper’s body was found after the salvage crew had turned over and hoisted up the sunken barge.
"This was a difficult operation due to the strong currents on the River Scheldt and the fact that the vessel was still loaded. After a few hours the ship was brought to the surface. However, it was still on its side and as such was unstable. Once it was safe to do so they went on board. There they found the body of the bargeman and one of his two dogs”, Ms Diereck said.
Family was present
The bargeman’s family was present at the scene when his body was found. They were informed immediately. Chief Commissioner Patrick Feys of the Dendermonde Local Police Service told VRT News that “That was a very difficult moment, but at the same time it provided them with certainty that their loved-one had been found so that they could start mourning him”.
The bargeman’s family is being provided with help and support from the police’s Victim Support Unit.