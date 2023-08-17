Salvage team find the body of missing bargeman

10 days after the barge sank the body of the vessel’s skipper has been found. The salvage crew that is working on the barge found the man’s remains at around 11pm on Wednesday.

The Acting Mayor of Dendermonde Leen Diereck (Christian democrat) told VRT News that the barge skipper’s body was found after the salvage crew had turned over and hoisted up the sunken barge.

"This was a difficult operation due to the strong currents on the River Scheldt and the fact that the vessel was still loaded. After a few hours the ship was brought to the surface. However, it was still on its side and as such was unstable. Once it was safe to do so they went on board. There they found the body of the bargeman and one of his two dogs”, Ms Diereck said.