Union says: “Violence against bus drivers must stop”

The awareness campaign is particularly targeted towards young people. Footage of acts of aggression committed on buses (and other forms of public transport) is popular among youngsters that use TikTok and YouTube. ACOD’s Leon Versluys told VRT News that "The aim of our action today is to serve as a wake-up call to travelers. We will ask them not to assault bus drivers and to intervene if they see someone else doing so. Physical, verbal and pyscological aggression are all unacceptable”.

In addition to the travelling public, the union also wants to make politicians aware of the issue of violence against public transport staff. It calls for greater severity in the punishments given to those that assault bus drivers and other public transport workers. The socialist trade union plans to take similar action in the 4 other Flemish provincial capitals. Today’s action in Hasselt is taking place to coincide with the start of the Pukkelpop Music Festival.