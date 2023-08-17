Union says: “Violence against bus drivers must stop”
Members of the socialist union that represents some of those that work for the Flemish public transport company De Lijn have gathered at Hasselt railway station to hand out leaflets and talk to the public in an effort to raise awareness of the issue of violence against drivers and other public transport staff. They are doing so on the day that many thousands of people will descend on Hasselt for the start of the Pukkelpop music festival.
Leon Versluys of the socialist public sector union ACOD told VRT News that "Nowadays footage of aggression on the buses is very popular with young people on Tiktok and Youtube. This really must stop”. ACOD, the socialist trade union that represents white collar workers in the private sector BBTK and their blue-collar colleagues ABVV are handing out leaflets, posters and bracelets to travelers. The message is very clear “Stop aggression against bus drivers”.
Focus on young people
The awareness campaign is particularly targeted towards young people. Footage of acts of aggression committed on buses (and other forms of public transport) is popular among youngsters that use TikTok and YouTube. ACOD’s Leon Versluys told VRT News that "The aim of our action today is to serve as a wake-up call to travelers. We will ask them not to assault bus drivers and to intervene if they see someone else doing so. Physical, verbal and pyscological aggression are all unacceptable”.
In addition to the travelling public, the union also wants to make politicians aware of the issue of violence against public transport staff. It calls for greater severity in the punishments given to those that assault bus drivers and other public transport workers. The socialist trade union plans to take similar action in the 4 other Flemish provincial capitals. Today’s action in Hasselt is taking place to coincide with the start of the Pukkelpop Music Festival.