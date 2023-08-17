West Flemish Mum loses everything to internet fraudsters

Shanna Kimpe from Varsenare had wanted to sell a life-like doll on the internet. She told VRT News that "I received a response to my advertisement. Someone wanted to buy the doll and asked me to send it to Antwerp. I agreed on condition that they would pay the postal costs”.

The sale went ahead. However, there were issues with payment. I received a photograph showing that the bank had refused the payment. I was sent a link that supposedly came from Payconiq. I had to click on it. However, by doing so I had already lost an initial sum of money.

A few minutes later I received a call from someone claiming to be from Card Stop. He said that strange things were happening with my account and that he would resolve this. In order to do so he would need to install a programme onto my laptop. However, it later transpired that he was a fraudster and that is how they were able to get their hands on all my money”.