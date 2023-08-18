Farmers protest against Flemish nitrogen policy

The Farmers Defence Force is a Flemish version of a Dutch famers’ pressure group with the same name. Like their Dutch counterparts, the Flemish FDF is opposed to the government’s, in this case the Flemish Government’s, nitrogen emissions policy.

FDF’s Bart Dickens told journalists that "Unlike the Boerenbond (a long-established agricultural association) our ranks are made up of purely of farmers. We have no political ambitions and are not partisan either. However, we want people to listen to us, because now the farmers are being driven to extinction."

According to FDF, the Flemish Government presents incorrect figures on nitrogen emissions from agriculture in order to favour industry, citing a recent deal that will ensure that planning permission will be granted for the construction of a factory at the port of Antwerp.

"I have nothing against the Ineos factory project in Antwerp, but they are going to get planning permission again in a few months after this was arranged behind closed doors. They will also be given exemptions that we in agriculture cannot enjoy," Mr Dickens said.