Fire at centre for people with disabilities, 54 residents and 4 staff evacuated

The fire service worked until around 5am to evacuate the 54 residents and the members of staff. The fire itself was brought under control fairly quickly, but there was still a lot of smoke that lingered in the building for a quite a time.

The Mayor of Poperinge Christof Dejaegher (Christian democrat) told VRT News that "There are a number of people who have inhaled smoke. Among them are four police officers."

As well as a centre for people living with a handicap, the building where the fire raged also houses a day clinic that is part of the Jan Yperman Hospital. Mayor Dejaegher says that for today at least the clinic will be unable to open. He added that the municipal authorities in Poperinge also used a large part of the building as an art academy.

"The part of the building where the fire raged is very badly damaged. The other parts of the building mainly have soot, smoke and also water damage. This is not only water used to put out the flames, but also water from burst pipes. It remains to be seen what needs to be done there."

The fire started in the studio flats of one of the residents. A fire investigation is already under way.