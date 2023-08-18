Ghent University to reduce number of vegetarian options in its refectories as students prefer meat and fish

A study shows that more than 70% of students that eat at the refectories opt for non-vegetarian dishes, even though half of the dishes on offer are vegetarian. The study also showed there is also a certain amount of dissatisfaction among those that eat at the student canteens.

"Our annual customer satisfaction survey showed that customers were not satisfied with the range of fish on offer and wanted more variety in the range of meat. It is our intention to increase the range and to better match demand in the future.”

As a result of this, from the start of the new academic year, the student canteens will offer 75% non-vegetarian and 25% vegetarian dishes. In recent years, this was 50-50.

In addition to this it has been decided to replace beef with pork wherever possible. This is because research has shown that the ecological impact score (EIS) of pork is lower than it is for beef.

In the future, every dish served will be assessed for its EIS. Dish with too high an EIS will no longer be served.