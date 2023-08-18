Long-term interest rate at highest level in more than eleven years

Analysts expect that central banks will further increase their base rate. Increasing interest rate is a method often used by central banks to try to combat high inflation. However, this can result in an economic slowdown with all the difficulties that that brings with it.

One analyst told the Bloomberg news agency that "Central banks still have some work to do". It is highly likely that interest rates have not peaked yet. Interest rate rises are a global phenomenon. In Germany interest rates are at their highest level in 12 years while in the UK rates are at a 15-year high.